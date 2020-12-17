Miguel Angel Russo took positives and negatives from his team's performance in Wednesday's Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg defeat to Racing Club.

Boca Juniors will look to overhaul a 1-0 deficit at La Bombonera next week after conceding a Lorenzo Melgarejo goal at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron.

"There were things on my team that I liked, others I didn't," Russo said.

"It was a leveled match. We had chances, they found other ways to score. They found a goal and managed the game well. That's how the match was."