Tonight at the Estadio Mâs Monumental River Plate faced Fortaleza in the second round of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Fortaleza has now 2 games and 0 points, while River has 2 wins and 6 points. The Argentinians started off imposing and opening the score in the 10th minute.

Nicolas De La Cruz scored the second goal with a beautiful volley outside of the area.

The ref’s whistle marked the half-time and they went into the break with a score of 2-0 in favor of River Plate.



The second half was a slower game for both opponents while keeping the score the same. They continued to fight in the last 45 minutes, but both teams weren’t able to score a goal.