River Plate and Sporting Cristal will face off on Wednesday, April 19th, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. The game will be held at the Monumental Stadium, with John Ospina serving as the main referee.



River Plate's Impressive Start in the Local League

Under the guidance of coach Martín Demichelis, River Plate has had one of the best starts in recent years in the local league. The team remains undefeated after 12 matches, with 10 wins and 2 draws, amassing 30 points and enjoying a six-point lead over their closest competitor, San Lorenzo. In their latest match, River Plate secured a victory against Newell's with a last-minute goal from Pablo Solari.

Copa Libertadores: Sense of Urgency

River Plate's performance in the Copa Libertadores has been less impressive, with the team suffering a 3-1 loss against The Strongest during their visit to Bolivia. They will be aiming to bounce back and secure three points in their upcoming match against Sporting Cristal in order to improve their position in Group D.

Sporting Cristal's Unbeaten Run in Peru's League

In the Peruvian league, Sporting Cristal also remains undefeated, albeit with different results. After nine rounds in the Liga 1 Apertura, the team has accumulated 17 points from 4 victories and 5 draws. Their latest match, against Sport Boys, ended in a 1-1 draw last Friday.

Sporting Cristal's Copa Libertadores Debut

Similar to River Plate, Sporting Cristal also had a disappointing start in the Copa Libertadores. Playing at home, they struggled and ultimately lost 3-1 to Fluminense, who currently shares the lead in Group D with The Strongest.

As both teams look to improve their standings in the Copa Libertadores, the upcoming match between River Plate and Sporting Cristal promises to be an exciting encounter between two undefeated teams.

