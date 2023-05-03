Fluminense secured a historic 5-1 victory over River Plate at the Maracana in the Copa Libertadores! The Brazilian team displayed an incredible performance dominating the game, especially in the second half, to achieve a resounding win over one of Argentina's most successful clubs. Fluminense supporters erupted in joy celebrating every goal as their team made history on their home ground.
