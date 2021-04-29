River Plate Strike Twice In Win Over Atletico Junior April 29, 2021 04:05 8:14 min David Martinez and Julian Alvarez were on target to help River Plate get their first win of the group stage with a 2-1 win over Atletico Junior. Copa Libertadores Highlights River Plate Atletico Junior -Latest Videos 9:13 min Rosario Central Snatch Win Over San Lorenzo 8:14 min River Plate Strike Twice In Win Over Junior 0:53 min Borja Gets Late Consolation Goal For Junior 0:42 min Alvarez Doubles River Plate's Lead Over Junior 8:08 min Fred Leads Flu to Win Over Santa Fe 0:47 min Martinez Opens Scoreline For River Over Junior 10:36 min Independiente Stage Comeback In Win Over Torque 0:41 min Arismendi Own Goal Extends Independiente's Lead 7:20 min Cerro Porteño And La Guaira Share Spoils In Draw 12:53 min Atletico Nacional Salvage Point In 8-Goal Thriller