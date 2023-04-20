Sporting Cristal put up a good fight, but River Plate claimed a crucial victory in the second group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores.

Ignacio da Silva Oliveira struck early for the Peruvian team, putting them ahead in the 6th minute.

In the 18th minute, Nicolás de la Cruz Arcosa equalized for the home team who then took the lead with the first of Ezequiel Barco's two goals (36', 52').

Washington Corozo went down after being tackled by Enzo Díaz who saw a red card, and it was the same player who scored an amazing goal for the 2-2 via free-kick in the 41'.

River Plate overcame their numerical disadvantage to score goals through Barco and Pablo Solari, who added the fourth goal in the 61st minute.