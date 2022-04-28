The game that everyone was waiting for tonight. Colo-Colo and River Plate was the match that promised so much. Fortunately, it did live up to its expectations and it was a wonderful and exciting game.

Both teams tried for 80 minutes to put the ball behind the net and open the score but neither could do so until both teams got serious and scored 3 late goals, 2 from River and 1 from Colo, in an intense end game that had everything in it.

The game went on to finish 2-1 with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game.

River Plate lead their group with 9 points and Colo-Colo is only 3 points behind.