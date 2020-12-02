River Plate Eliminate Paranaense In Round Of 16 December 2, 2020 01:11 4:52 min Nicolas De La Cruz scores late to give River Plate a 1-0 (2-1 agg) win over Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Copa Libertadores Soccer Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights River Plate Athletico Paranaense -Latest Videos 0:08 min Santos Advance Past LDU Quito On Away Goals 5:07 min Bahia Seal Aggregate Win Over Union De Santa Fe 4:52 min River Plate Eliminate Paranaense In Round Of 16 0:46 min Atleti "Not Forceful Enough" In Bayern Draw 1:50 min Zunino Brigs LDU Level On Aggregate With Santos 0:40 min Modric: Madrid "Going To Give Everything" In UCL 6:19 min France Get Double-Digit Win Over Kazakhstan 0:45 min Tuchel Puzzled By Mbappe's UCL Drought 6:45 min Report: Milan Join Race For Marseille's Kamara 8:20 min Report: Everton Eye Umtiti For January