River Plate of Argentina tied 1-1 at the home of the Brazilian Fortaleza and remain undefeated, leader of Group F, and very close to qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, with two rounds to go.

Argentinean Juan Pablo Vojvoda's team, better than their rival in many parts of the game, took the lead in the 5th minute, thanks to a goal from Silvio Romero, boosted by an electric Arena Castelao.

The Buenos Aires team reacted quickly and equalized in the 17th minute through a penalty converted by Enzo Fernández.

For his part, the goalkeeper of River, Franco Armani, with several interventions, was essential to prevent the three points from going to the Brazilian side.

With the distribution of points, those led by Marcelo Gallardo remain at the top of Group F, with 10 points. In the second position is the Chilean Colo-Colo, with 6, which this Thursday will play at home with the Peruvian Alianza Lima, bottom and with three defeats in their locker.

Fortaleza, who sought victory against a four-time Libertadores champion, is left with four points and will see their chances of qualifying for the round of 16 reduced if Colo-Colo wins tonight.

Despite River's theoretical superiority, the duel at Arena Castelao was very balanced.

EFE