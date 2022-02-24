An absolute brazilian final was played tonight at Arena da Baixada. A new edition of the Recopa Sudamericana had its first leg in action in Curitiba where Athletico Paranaense and Palmeiras were looking for another continental title. The match did not dissapointed after an exciting 2-2 tie caused by a late penalty awarded to Palmeiras with the assistance of the VAR, who also took part in the first goal from the locals.

Athletico Paranaense is trying to get its fourth international title and its first Recopa after its loss against River Plate in 2019. Palmeiras, despite being Copa Libertadores champions for second time in a row, never achieved this trophy after lossing to the underdog Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina, in 2021. The champion will be decided next Wednesday in Sao Paulo.