Rafael Santos Borre Gets Brace And Makes It 5-2 River December 18, 2020 03:04 0:48 min A brace for Rafael Santos Borre continues the rout for River Plate to make it 5-2 now against Nacional. Copa Libertadores Highlights River Plate Nacional Rafael Santos Borre -Latest Videos 4:51 min River Plate Dispose Nacional To Head To Semifinals 0:45 min Rafael Santos Borre Gets Second Half Hat Trick 0:48 min Santos Borre Gets Brace And Makes It 5-2 River 0:52 min Rafael Santos Borre Makes It 4-2 To River Plate 0:52 min Bruno Zuculini Makes It 3-1 To River Plate 0:59 min Santiago Rodriguez Gets One Back For Nacional 0:49 min Ayrton Cougo Gets One Goal Back For Nacional 0:55 min Nicolas De La Cruz Makes It 2-0 River Plate 1:02 min Jorge Carrascal Gets On Scoresheet For River Plate 4:13 min Lanus Qualify For Sudamericana Semifinals