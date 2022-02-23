Uruguayan team Plaza Colonia showed a great shape against The Strongest from Bolivia to initiate their course in a new edition of Copa Libertadores. They took a solid win at Estadio Centenario 2-0, with a double for striker Juan Cruz Mascia, who scored both a header and a penalty to set the victory for his club.

The Strongest were diminished by the early ejection of Gabriel Esparza, who hit a rival with a karate kick in the 33rd minute and was sent off. Brazilian referee Bruno Arleu de Araujo awarded two penalties for Plaza Colonia, one scored by Mascia and the second missed by Nicolás Dibble after trying a Panenka shot stopped by the goalkeeper Guillermo Vizcarra.