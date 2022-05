A tremendous game between Peñarol and Colon.

The Argentinians took the advantage in the first half, in the 32nd minute to be precise.

Peñarol really needed a goal and so they scored 3 minutes into the second half.

The match was interrupted around the 60th minute.

It continued 30 minutes after the interruption.

Jorge Menosse, Peñarol’s player, scored the 2-1 in the 97th minute.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough for the Uruguayans and they couldn’t go into the next round.