Peñarol faced Olimpia at the Campeón del Siglo in Montevideo today. After today’s game, they are now 3rd and 4th place of their group with Peñarol getting their first win of the tournament.

The Uruguayans took the matter seriously and managed to score before entering the locker room.

Peñarol returned hungry for more goals and entering the second half Federico Carrizo scored an astonishing goal that went over the goalkeeper. After leading with 2-0, Olimpia got their spirit up, closed the gap and wanted the comeback after scoring a late goal.

In the end, Olimpia was pushing to get a late equalizer, but they didn’t manage to do so and Peñarol get their first win of the tournament.