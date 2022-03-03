Palmeiras beat Athletico Paranaense 2-0 at Allianz Parque for the second leg of the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana. The first leg had ended in a 2-2 tie after a late goal by Raphael Veiga. This is the first Recopa title for the Verdao after being defeated last year by surprising Defensa y Justicia.

The game was pretty even during the whole match and both teams tried to risk the less possible due to the possibility of making regretable mistakes. The score opened up in the 50th minute after a gorgeous free-kick goal by Zé Rafael. Athletico Paranaense made several substitutes trying to twist the result but wasn't enough and Palmeiras ended up scoring a new goal at the end of the match thanks to a recover from Eduard Atuesta and a following goal by Danilo.

For Palmeiras, it is the third consecutive year with a continental title after winning the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Copa Libertadores, while this was the second Recopa final lost for Atlético Paranense after the 2019 edition, in which they lost against River Plate.