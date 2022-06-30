Cerro Porteño faced Palmeiras today in an exciting first leg in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

In the first half of the game, both teams produced a lot of opportunities, yet neither of the teams could score a goal to put his team in front.

It wasn’t until the second half that Palmeiras scored the first goal after an amazing header from Rony in the 60th minute.

Once again, Rony scored the second goal and after a long revision from the VAR, the goal was given to the visitors.

Murilo Cerqueira scored the third goal for Palmeiras in the 87th minute.

The game ended 0-3.