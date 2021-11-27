Palmeiras wins back-to-back Libertadores titles after defeating Flamengo 2-1 in Montevideo in dramatic fashion.

Veiga scored 5 minutes into the game to give the perfect start to eventual winners, but Gabriel Barbosa's goal in the 72th minute added drama and forced the game to go to extra time. In the 5th minute of extra time, Deyverson found the net to give Palmeiras their third continental crowd and the first to defend their titles since Boca did it 20 years ago.

Palmeiras 2-1 Flamengo

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!