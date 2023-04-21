In their quest for redemption in the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras beat (3-1) a Cerro Porteño side that put up a strong fight at the Morumbi.

It was Damian Josué Bobadilla who caught the Brazilian team off guard around the 5th minute, but Palmeiras would eventually come from behind to win.

The Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez Portillo was the one who appeared in the first instance to equalize for Palmeiras around the 64th minute.

Finally, Rafael Navarro Leal was the one who gave the Brazilian giant three important points at 76', an event that leaves Group C tied with three points.