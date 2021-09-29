An away goal on this second leg by Dudu (68') was the key for Palmeiras to beat Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores semifinal and head straight into the tournament's final

Eduardo Vargas gave Atlético Mineiro the edge at minute 52' with a header, but Palmeiras held until Dudu netted in a pass by Gabriel Veron for the 1-1. Veron had just come into the match being subbed in for Rony.

The aggregate was 1-1 with Palmeiras taking advantage of the away goal.

Atletico Mineiro 1-1 Palmeiras in numbers: