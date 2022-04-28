CS Emelec faced the Brazilians Palmeiras today at home in a thrilling game. Palmeiras started off doing what they know best, wanting to win. In the first half, the team managed to score two and almost lock in their win only to go into the break with a big advantage. Yet, Emelec didn’t find that intimidating and scored the first with the hopes to equalize the score.

Palmeiras finally ended the game with a goal in the last second of the game to finish them.

The hunger from Emelec wasn’t enough and they weren’t able to complete a comeback.

That means that Palmeiras are now on a winning streak at the Copa Libertadores after winning 3-1 in the third round.