Palestino Peg Back 10-Man Cerro Largo February 6, 2020 02:45 5:13 min Palestino capitalized on Cerro Largo going down a man after Washington Aguerre's red card to secure a 1-1 draw on the road. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Palestino -Latest Videos 5:13 min Palestino Peg Back 10-Man Cerro Largo 4:54 min Pallas Powers Fenix to Win Over El Nacional 1:15 min Guarani Put Corinthians on The Back Foot 4:10 min Cerro Porteño Leave Lima With a Draw 0:44 min Pallas Header Gives Fenix Lead Over El Nacional 3:46 min ASSE Blanked By Marseille 1:04 min Radonjic Doubles Marseille's Lead Over Les Verts 0:57 min Abidal Hints At Barcelona Interest In Aubameyang 0:33 min Barca's Month of Madness: A Timeline of Trouble 4:31 min Metz Fight Back for Point Against Montpellier