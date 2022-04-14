Tonight’s Copa Libertadora game was held between Corinthians and Deportivo Cali. The Brazilians were playing at home while the Colombians had to visit their territory. Both teams failed to secure a goal in the first half and went on to start the second half 0-0.



The only way the score opened was with an own goal in favor of Corinthians. Jose Caldera put it behind his net to give the Brazilians the lead. The Brazilians managed to take their first 3 points of the tournament with the help of the own goal from one of the Estudiantes.