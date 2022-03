With a goal from Saúl Salcedo, Olimpia tied 1-1 with Atlético Nacional at Atanasio Girardot, in Medellín, for Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores.

The local team took the lead with Andrés Andrade's goal, but the illusion lasted only a few minutes.

The Paraguayans took advantage of the 3-1 in favor in the first leg in Asunción and now will face Fluminense in the next round for a place in the Group stage of the most important football tournament in Latin America.