Gracias Emmanuel Adebayor por sumarte al proyecto Olimpia 2020. ⚪️⚫️⚪️— Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) June 30, 2020
¡Exitos en lo que se viene!
¡Merci Emmanuel! 🇹🇬 pic.twitter.com/fkKo74fsLS
Emmanuel Adebayor is a free agent after Paraguayan side Olimpia mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
A range of reasons were behind the decision with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic playing a big factor.
Comunicado Oficial - Official Statement— Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) June 30, 2020
Emmanuel Adebayor pic.twitter.com/bKHP0NweIu