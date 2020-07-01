GOAL

Gracias Emmanuel Adebayor por sumarte al proyecto Olimpia 2020. ⚪️⚫️⚪️



¡Exitos en lo que se viene!



¡Merci Emmanuel! 🇹🇬 pic.twitter.com/fkKo74fsLS — Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) June 30, 2020

Emmanuel Adebayor is a free agent after Paraguayan side Olimpia mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

A range of reasons were behind the decision with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic playing a big factor.