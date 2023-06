Olimpia comfortably defeated Atlético Nacional (3-0) in the fifth matchday of the Copa Libertadores and became the leader of Group H with one match remaining in the group stage.

The Colombian team was overshadowed by a much stronger Paraguayan team, who reached the top of the standings with 11 points, one more than the Medellín side.

The goals were scored by defender Mateo Gamarra (19'), forward Guillermo Paiva (50'), and midfielder Diego Torres (91').