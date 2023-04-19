Olimpia secure a 1-0 victory over Patronato in Matchday 2 of the Copa Libertadores.
Fernando David Cardozo scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute, helping the Paraguayan team to take the lead in Group H with four points.
