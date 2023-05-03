Ñublense secured a dramatic last-minute win against Aucas in an electrifying Copa Libertadores clash! With both teams giving their all on the pitch, it was Ñublense who emerged victorious, clinching a crucial win 2-1 on matchday 3.
Ñublense secured a dramatic last-minute win against Aucas in an electrifying Copa Libertadores clash! With both teams giving their all on the pitch, it was Ñublense who emerged victorious, clinching a crucial win 2-1 on matchday 3.
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe