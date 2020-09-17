Nacional Get 1-0 Win Over Racing Club September 18, 2020 00:20 3:25 min Gonzalo Bergessio scored the only goal of the game to give Nacional of Uruguay a 1-0 win over Racing Club of Argentina in Copa Libertadores group stage action. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Nacional Racing Club -Latest Videos 1:45 min Sainte-Etienne Beat Punch-Drunk Marseille 1:13 min Bouanga Doubles Sainte's Lead Over OM 0:30 min Karate Combat Comes To beIN SPORTS XTRA 0:52 min Hamouma Fires Les Verts Ahead at The Velodrome 1:42 min Setien Taking Legal Action Against Barca 1:47 min Bartomeu Faces Vote of No Confidence 0:53 min Report: Suarez Passes Exam Ahead of Juve Move 1:36 min Report: Real Madrid Offered Alli In Bale Swap 1:04 min Report: Aouar Wants Arsenal Move 6:38 min PitchCam: Messi Runs Riot in LaLiga Warm-Up