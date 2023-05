Nacional visited Internacional's home and managed to secure a draw (2-2) that allows them to remain as the leader of Group B in the Copa Libertadores.

Diego Zabala, with a good individual move, and Fabián Noguera, with a header, scored the goals for a team that was behind twice.

"The Brazilian team managed to take the lead with a goal from Gabriel Mercado in the 11th minute, and their second goal was scored by Carlos de Pena in the 83rd minute.