Boca Juniors managed to secure a draw (1-1) against Deportivo Pereira in the second round of the Copa Libertadores.

Jimer Esteban Fory was the author of the first goal for the visiting team in the 76th minute.

The Xeneize team, who came from three consecutive defeats in the local championship, arrived at this match with the need to win and not complicate their participation in the competition.

Jorge Almirón, who recently took charge of the team, finally got one point that gives options to advance to the next stage.