Boca Juniors managed to secure a win (2-1) against Deportivo Pereira in the second round of the Copa Libertadores.

Jimer Esteban Fory was the author of the first goal for the visiting team in the 76th minute.

In the end, Luis Advíncula scored for Boca Juniors in the 89th minute, and in the 90'+9, Alan Varela added one more goal to secure a late victory.

The Xeneize team, who came from three consecutive defeats in the local championship, arrived at this match with the need to win and not complicate their participation in the competition.

Jorge Almirón, who recently took charge of the team, finally got three points that give options to advance to the next stage.