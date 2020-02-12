Internacional Sees Off Universidad De Chile, Qualifies To Next Round February 12, 2020 01:23 3:24 min Internacional of Porto Alegre score twice as they see off Universidad de Chile to qualify to the next round of the Copa Libertadores. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Universidad de Chile -Latest Videos 1:01 min Deportivo Cali Doubles Lead Before Halftime 0:33 min Deportivo Cali Scores Early Lead 3:24 min Internacional Qualifies To Next Round 1:23 min Internacional Doubles Lead From Marcos Guilherme 1:01 min Internacional Takes 1-0 Lead Before Halftime 4:36 min Rennes End Belfort's Cinderella Story 1:29 min Jordan-Siebatcheu Seals Rennes Win Over Belfort 3:55 min Magisterial: Madrid Firing on All Cylinders 1:00 min Raphinha Scores Rennes Opener Against Belfort 0:42 min Dembele Replacements Barca Could Sign