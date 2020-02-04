Internacional Held by 10-Man La U February 5, 2020 00:26 3:07 min Universidad de Chile clung on for a 0-0 draw against Internacional after losing Walter Montillo to a red card in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores second qualifying phase. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Universidad de Chile Internacional -Latest Videos 0:44 min Melgar Doubles Lead In Bolivia 3:07 min Internacional Held by 10-Man La U 0:51 min Melgar Takes Early Lead In Bolivia 4:50 min PSG Triumph In Nantes 1:04 min Moses Punishes PSG Mistake 1:07 min CAS Rejects Boca's Copa Libertadores Appeal 0:56 min Kehrer Doubles PSG Lead Over Nantes 1:09 min Di Maria Scores PSG Opener Against Nantes 4:27 min Monaco Hold On To Beat Angers 1:50 min Messi Hits Back at Abidal for Bad-Mouthing Players