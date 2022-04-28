The opening game of the 3rd round in the Copa Libertadores was disputed between America Mineiro and Deportes Tolima.



The game had a slow start with both teams not being able to produce a single shot on goal in the first 10 minutes of the game.

At least the game was full of dangerous entries causing 4 players to receive a yellow card, but that was it for the first half. No goals.

The second half got more exciting, Pedrinho opened the score for America with an assist from Paulo Boia.

Tolima had an almost immediate response and scored the equalizer in the 66th minute. Tolima couldn’t believe it, but Junior Hernandez scored an own goal that gave America the lead. To restore his faith, the team had to answer as fast as possible before the game came to an end. They did it and in the 87th minute scored the equalizer and scored the winner in the 95th minute of the game.