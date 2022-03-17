The score was opened by Carlos Sierra at th 9th minute after goalkeeper Joel Graterol started a great attacking opportunity on the left side of the field for America. After a great cross, Carlos Sierra took advantage of the poor defense showed by Independiente Medellin and sent it to the back of the net.

Independiente Medellin is a new qualified team for the 2022 edition of the Copa Sudamericana group stage after defeating America de Cali on penalties after regular time gave America the win 2-1. Andrés Cadavid missed a penalty in the match, but three America players wasted their chances in the final shoot-out.

Luckily for DIM, they were able to leveled the match just 15 minutes later after a great combination between two Argentines. Adrian Arregui made a quick center-field free-kick finding teammate and compatriot Luciano Pons inside the box. Former Banfield dribbled a remaining defender and score through Graterol's legs to even the match and put Independiente Medellin up on the aggregate again.

On the second half, the visitors had an unsurpassable chance to decide the series after a foul inside the box was commited to Vladimir Hernandez at 56th. The penalty was responsability of Andrés Cadavid, but Graterol chose the right post and stopped the shot.

Finally, a couple of minutes later, America ended up scoring the aggregate's equaliser once more after a beautiful cross by Elvis Mosquera and a terrific header by Adrián Ramos. Series was tied up again and the destiny was the penalty shoot-out.

Penalty shoot-out summary:

Alejandro Quintana misses for America: 0-0

Andrés Cadavid scores for Independiente: 0-1

Daniel Hernández misses for America: Still 0-1

Adrián Arregui scores for Independiente. 0-2

Larry Angulo scores for America: 1-2

José Hernández misses for Independiente: Still 1-2

Elvis Mosquera misses for America: Still 1-2

David Loaiza scores for Independiente. DIM win the shoot-out 1-3