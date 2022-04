Ecuador's Independiente del Valle started the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage with a bang as they visited Brazilian debutants America Mineiro and defeated them 0-2 in Estadio Raimundo Sampaio.

Junior Somoza started the goal count in the 12th minute while Billy Arce added the 2-0 right before the end in the 90+5th.

Independiente are now second in Group D behind Atlético Mineiro. Deportes Tolima are third and America Mineiro are last after the first round of matches.