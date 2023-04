Independiente del Valle won 2-0 against Liverpool Montevideo in the second matchday of the Copa Libertadores.

Junior Sornoza opened the scoring in the 27th minute, while Alan Minda made it 2-0 in the 67th minute.

With this result, the Ecuadorian team reached three points to become the second-best team in Group E, behind Corinthians who have yet to play their match for the matchday.