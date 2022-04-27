In the duel of leaders of Group D of the Copa Libertadores, Independiente del Valle and Atlético Mineiro did not go beyond the 1-1 draw at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium in Quito.

The Ecuadorian team went from less to more. They started down on the scoreboard until they were able to tie it; then Independiente had the best chances to win the three points, but they weren't able to score the 2nd goal.

Thus, Independiente del Valle remained undefeated and at the top of Group D, thanks to a better goal difference than Atlético Mineiro. On the next round, the Ecuadorian team will visit Deportes Tolima, while the Brazilians will do the same against América Mineiro.