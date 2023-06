Palmeiras mounts a comeback and defeats Barcelona 4-2 in a match that secures their spot in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez, Uruguayan full-back Joaquín Piquerez, forward Artur, and 16-year-old prodigy Endrick, who has already been negotiated with Real Madrid, score for the São Paulo-based team.