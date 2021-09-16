Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras will battle to get to the finals of Copa Libertadores and you can watch the action live on Sling TV! SIGN UP NOW!



These teams eliminated, respectively, River Plate, Olímpia and São Paulo. Fluminense almost got there, but ended up being eliminated by Barcelona de Guayaquil.



The Brazilian teams are favorites to win the title of best team in the Americas and get the Eternal Glory.



On September 21st, at 8:30 pm ET, Atlético-MG will face Palmeiras in the first leg of the semifinals, which will take place at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The second game between the two teams will be on September 28th at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG), at 8:30 pm ET.



In the other bracket, Flamengo faces Barcelona de Guayaquil, from Ecuador. The first game will be held on September 22nd, at 8:30 pm ET, at Maracanã. Leg 2 will be on the 29th, also at 8:30 pm ET, at the Monumental de Barcelona stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.



The two winners of these matches will play in the final of Libertadores, at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 27th.



In addition to being the favorites, the Brazilian teams have the top scorers in the competition. Gabigol, from Flamengo, is the top scorer with ten goals, followed by Hulk from Atlético-MG, with seven goals. Palmeiras, last year’s champion, has Rony with six goals in the competition. Barcelona de Guayaquil may surprise with the performance of star Carlos Garcés.



Brazilian performance in the competition



Palmeiras was the first team that qualified for the semifinals. Palmeiras beat rival São Paulo, leaving Morumbi with a 1-1 draw and winning 3-0 at home.

Next, Flamengo beat Olímpia do Paraguai by 4-1 in the first leg and 5-1 in the second leg, also guaranteeing their spot in the semifinals.



Coach Cuca’s Atlético-MG beat the tough opponent River Plate in both matches by 1-0 and 3-0.

So needless to say the Copa Libertadores 2021 semifinals will be packed with sweat and tears and can't be missed by any soccer fans





