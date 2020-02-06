Highlights: Club Guarani Shocks Corinthians, 1-0 February 6, 2020 03:57 4:15 min The only goal of the game came from Jorge Morel as Paraguayan side Guarani defeat Brazilian side Corinthians in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores second stage clash. Copa Libertadores Brazil Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Paraguay Corinthians Club Guarani -Latest Videos 5:13 min Palestino Peg Back 10-Man Cerro Largo 4:54 min Pallas Powers Fenix to Win Over El Nacional 1:15 min Guarani Put Corinthians on The Back Foot 4:10 min Cerro Porteño Leave Lima With a Draw 0:44 min Pallas Header Gives Fenix Lead Over El Nacional 3:46 min ASSE Blanked By Marseille 1:04 min Radonjic Doubles Marseille's Lead Over Les Verts 0:57 min Abidal Hints At Barcelona Interest In Aubameyang 0:33 min Barca's Month of Madness: A Timeline of Trouble 4:31 min Metz Fight Back for Point Against Montpellier