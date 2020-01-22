Highlights: Carabobo And Universitario Kicks Off 2020 Copa Libertadores With A 1-1 Draw January 22, 2020 01:34 5:01 min In the first match of the 2020 Copa Libertadores, Carabobo of Venezuela drew Universitario of Peru in the first leg of the first stage round of the tournament. Copa Libertadores Venezuela Peru Universitario Carabobo -Latest Videos 5:01 min Carabobo And Universitario 1-1 In Libertadores 0:52 min Dos Santos Gives Universitario The Equalizer 1:12 min Carabobo Scores First Goal Of 2020 Libertadores 0:42 min Remy Draws Lille Level to Force PKs 1:05 min Aouar Gives Lyon Go-Ahead Goal Against Lille 0:52 min Chicharito: I'm Not Playing in MLS to Retire 2:00 min Dembele Penalty Equalizes For Lyon Against Lille 0:55 min Renato Sanches Breaks the Deadlock 0:43 min CAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Group Stage Draw 26:21 min Sports Burst - Chicharito Joins A New Galaxy