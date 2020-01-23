Highlights: Barcelona SC Gets Important Away Win Over Progreso January 23, 2020 03:56 3:04 min With goals from Fidel Martinez and Leandro Martinez, Barcelona SC defeated Progreso of Uruguay 2-0 in the first leg of their first stage tie in the Copa Libertadores. Copa Libertadores Uruguay Ecuador Barcelona SC Progreso Fidel Martinez Leandro Martinez -Latest Videos 3:04 min Barcelona SC Gets Important Away Win Over Progreso 1:10 min Martinez Doubles Barcelona's Lead Over Progreso 1:02 min Martínez Puts Barcelona Ahead Against Progreso 4:29 min Club Guarani Edge San Jose on the Road 1:37 min Baez Fires Club Guarani in Front Against San Jose 2:14 min Setien: Fati Will Get More Starts 0:36 min Mbappe Sees Yellow For Slapping Ball Into Goal 5:14 min PSG Blank Reims In Coupe de la Ligue Semifinal 1:02 min Kouassi Extends PSG Lead Over Reims 1:06 min Konan Own-Goal Doubles PSG Lead Over Reims