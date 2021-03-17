Gremio Ease Past Ayacucho to Phase 3 March 17, 2021 01:49 9:51 min Ferreira and Ricardinho hit the target in Peru as the Immortal Tricolor racked up a 8-2 aggregate win. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Gremio Ayacucho -Latest Videos 0:56 min Ricardinho Compounds Ayacucho's Pain 1:01 min Ferreira Restores Gremio's Five-Goal Lead 0:47 min Sosa Gives Ayacucho a Glimmer of Hope 12:51 min Bolivar Thrash Wanderers in La Paz 9:24 min Macara Battle Back for Draw Against Emelec 8:19 min Stalemate Between 12 de Octubre and Nacional 10:22 min Santos Squeeze Past Deportivo Lara 3:12 min Hernandez Sent Off for Violent Conduct 0:59 min Miranda Pulls Bolivar In Front Against Wanderers 0:43 min Ramos Hits Early Equalizer Against Wanderers