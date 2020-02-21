Guarani Get Important Away Win Against Palestino February 21, 2020 02:15 4:12 min With Rodney Redes scoring the only goal of the game, Guarani get a crucial away win against Chilean side Palestino in the first leg of their third stage tie in the Copa Libertadores. Copa Libertadores Highlights Palestino Club Guarani -Latest Videos 1:10 min Redes Gives Guarani A 1-0 Lead Over Palestino 1:28 min Bartomeu Understands Leganes' Anger 3:16 min Transfer Wire - Barca Bag Braithwaite 25:41 min Sports Burst - Wait, Braithwaite? 12:48 min Marsch: "We've Surprised a Lot of People" 2:33 min Sports Burst - Barcelona's Got Talent 25:41 min "Football Student" Braithwaite Excited For Barca 1:02 min Wilder Mocks 'Strung Out On Coke' Fury 2:33 min Barcelona Sign Braithwaite From Leganes 1:15 min Messi Reacts To "Surprising" City Ban