Gremio 0-1 Flamengo: Bruno Henrique Breaks The Deadlock, Giving Flamengo 1-0 Lead October 3, 2019 04:05 0:58 min Flamengo's Bruno Henrique scored a header at the back post to give the visitors a 1-0 lead over Gremio in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal. Copa Libertadores video Soccer Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Flamengo Gremio Bruno Henrique