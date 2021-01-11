Gallardo: River Plate Are Not A Disaster January 11, 2021 22:44 0:39 min Overturning a 3-0 first leg deficit against Palmeiras is a tall order, but Marcelo Gallardo still has his sights set on reaching the Copa Libertadores final. Palmeiras vs. River Plate (3-0 on aggregate): Tuesday @ 7:20pm ET / 4:20pm PT on beIN SPORTS Copa Libertadores River Plate Palmeiras Marcelo Gallardo -Latest Videos 1:22 min Ozil: I Want To Join Fenerbahce Or MLS 9:48 min Betis Compound Huesca's Problems 0:39 min Gallardo: River Plate Are Not A Disaster 5:11 min Copa Libertadores Preview: Palmeiras v River Plate 12:23 min Getafe Come From Behind To Beat Elche 1:13 min Angel Doubles Getafe's Lead Over Elche 1:18 min Mata Pulls Getafe In Front Against Elche 1:03 min Cucurella Pulls Getafe Level With Free Header 1:24 min Guti Nets Elche Opener Against Getafe 12:15 min Kasimpasa Beat Alanyaspor With Ten Men