Colo Colo vs Fortaleza was held in the Copa Libertadores.

Fortaleza took advantage early in the game with a goal from Silvio Romero.

Moises Vieira scored the second in the 25th minute.

The locals closed the gap seconds before the break after Fortaleza scored an own goal.

Moises extended the lead in the second half with a goal in the 54th minute.

Once again, Fortaleza scored an own goal 10 minutes later.

Colo Colo were close and scored the third in the 80th minute.

The match ended 3-4 in favor of the Brazilians.