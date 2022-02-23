Fluminense managed to beat Millonarios in Bogotá after a crazy turn of events that led brazilian team to reach a huge result in the first leg of the second phase of Copa Libertadores. Millonarios' right wing Eduardo Sosa scored the first goal of the match in the 7th minute, but was sent off twelve minutes later.

Fluminense took advantage of the fact that the rival had 10 men on the pitch and, with two minutes remaining in the first half, David Braz sealed the equaliser, while Argentine striker Germán Cano scored the winning goal in the 77th minute. Flu reached his eighth consecutive victory after a great streak in the Guanabara Cup.