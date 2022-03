Fluminense took another step towards the group stage of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Millonarios 2-0, at the Maracana Stadium.

"Flu" dominated the match to achieve a resounding victory at home, with goals scored by Willian Gomes (61') and Jhon Arias (73').

The Brazilian team won both matches. In Bogotá, the 'Flu' had won 2-1 so the aggregate score was 4-1.